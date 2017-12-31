When the Eiffel Tower was finished in 1889, it was the largest man-made structure for about 41 years. The EifFel Tower on the Las Vegas Strip is half the size of the real one located in Paris. The builders wanted to go full scale, but that would have interfered with airport traffic.
Brian Loftus has more in a trip around the world on the Strip.
Trip Around the World from the Strip: Paris
