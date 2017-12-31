Zowie Bowie wows the crowd at Fremont Street

LasVegasNow.com Published:

The high-energy dance band Zowie Bowie is headlining at the Fremont Street Experience for New Year’s Eve and getting the crowd ready for the countdown to midnight.

