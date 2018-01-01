1 arrested in Oakland murder on New Year’s Day

OAKLAND (KRON) — One person has been arrested in an Oakland murder on Monday, police said.

The shooting happened at around 7:36 a.m. in the 5400 block of Crittenden Street.

When officers arrived, they found someone dead.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

