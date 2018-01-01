7 hurt after car plows into pedestrians in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Seven people are hurt after a car plowed into pedestrians in San Francisco on Monday, firefighters said.

It happened in the area of Geary and 21st Street at around 3:44 p.m. The collision involved a box truck, two pedestrians, and a car occupied by a family of five.

Two out of the seven people hurt are in serious condition. The other five suffered minor injuries.

An elderly person suffered life-threatening injuries. Another elderly person suffered serious injuries.

A family of five was in the car. The five suffered minor injuries, and they range in age from pre-teen to adult.

Their exact ages are not known at this time.

Four paramedic units are on-scene, along with a fire truck.

The driver and occupants of the box truck are cooperating with police.

The pedestrians and family are recovering at the hospital.

The two serious injuries have been sent to the TRUAMA center. Evaluating the 5 minor injuries. Some Victims are from the car, not all were pedestrians. On going scene AVOID AREA 355pm https://t.co/YFf0jRIBn0 — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) January 1, 2018

