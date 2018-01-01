7 hurt after car plows into pedestrians in San Francisco

By Published: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Seven people are hurt after a car plowed into pedestrians in San Francisco on Monday, firefighters said.

It happened in the area of Geary and 21st Street at around 3:44 p.m. The collision involved a box truck, two pedestrians, and a car occupied by a family of five.

Two out of the seven people hurt are in serious condition. The other five suffered minor injuries.

An elderly person suffered life-threatening injuries. Another elderly person suffered serious injuries.

A family of five was in the car. The five suffered minor injuries, and they range in age from pre-teen to adult.

Their exact ages are not known at this time.

Four paramedic units are on-scene, along with a fire truck.

The driver and occupants of the box truck are cooperating with police.

The pedestrians and family are recovering at the hospital.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s