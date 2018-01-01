Auld Lang Syne with Groove Martini

LasVegasNow.com Published:

New Year’s Eve just wouldn’t be the same without a rendition of Auld Lang Syne. The traditional folk song bids farewell to the old year as a new one begins. Happy 2018!

