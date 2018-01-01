PHOTOS: SUV plows into San Leandro 7-Eleven

By Published:

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — An SUV crashed into a 7-Eleven store in San Leandro on New Year’s Eve.

It happened on 1240 Manor Blvd at around 10:38 p.m.

a white SUV crashed into the store, causing damage to property inside.

Alameda County officials say there were no injuries in this crash.

7-Eleven Crash

