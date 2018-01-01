PHOTOS: SUV plows into San Leandro 7-Eleven

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — An SUV crashed into a 7-Eleven store in San Leandro on New Year’s Eve.

It happened on 1240 Manor Blvd at around 10:38 p.m.

a white SUV crashed into the store, causing damage to property inside.

Alameda County officials say there were no injuries in this crash.

7-Eleven Crash View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

#ALCOFirefighters responded to a 🚗 into the 7-Eleven convenience store at 1240 Manor in #SanLeandro on 12/31/17 at 10:38PM. Due to the store sustaining structural damage, Rescue 24 firefighters installed a timber spot shore to stabilize the bldg’s compromised structural members pic.twitter.com/9BPtRpZmI9 — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) January 1, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES