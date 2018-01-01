PHOTOS: SUV plows into San Leandro 7-Eleven

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — An SUV crashed into a 7-Eleven store in San Leandro on New Year’s Eve.
It happened on 1240 Manor Blvd at around 10:38 p.m.
a white SUV crashed into the store, causing damage to property inside.
Alameda County officials say there were no injuries in this crash.
7-Eleven Crash
#ALCOFirefighters responded to a 🚗 into the 7-Eleven convenience store at 1240 Manor in #SanLeandro on 12/31/17 at 10:38PM. Due to the store sustaining structural damage, Rescue 24 firefighters installed a timber spot shore to stabilize the bldg’s compromised structural members pic.twitter.com/9BPtRpZmI9
— Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) January 1, 2018
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
- REDWOOD CITY MAN KILLS OWN DOG AS IT ATTACKS HIM
- FAMILY SEARCHES FOR ANSWERS AFTER ACTIVIST, FATHER KILLED
- WATCH: MASSIVE BRAWL INSIDE OHIO WAFFLE HOUSE
- DAD SHARES EMOTIONAL STORY OF DAUGHTER’S DEATH
- STYLIST ARRESTED AFTER HAIRCUT GOES HORRIBLY WRONG
- NEW YEARS LIVE: RING IN 2018 WITH KRON4