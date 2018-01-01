Report: Oakland Raiders to offer Jon Gruden head coaching job

Jon Gruden
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2014, file photo, former NFL coach and current ESPN analyst Jon Gruden greets fans at the Cleveland Browns football training camp in Berea, Ohio. The future of youth sports makes Jon Gruden cringe. The Super Bowl-winning coach and ESPN football analyst is part of a program aimed at repairing fields and buying uniforms and equipment. More needs to be done, Gruden says, particularly in low-income areas. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)

 

OAKLAND (KRON) — The Oakland Raiders will offer Jon Gruden the head coaching job after the firing of Jack Del Rio on Sunday, according to a report.

ESPN is quoting league sources that the Raiders will also include ownership in the team.

Now that the Raiders disappointing season is behind them, bringing in Gruden would be quite the move because he was traded away in 2001.

Gruden is currently an analyst at ESPN.

