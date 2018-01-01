Report: Oakland Raiders to offer Jon Gruden head coaching job

OAKLAND (KRON) — The Oakland Raiders will offer Jon Gruden the head coaching job after the firing of Jack Del Rio on Sunday, according to a report.

ESPN is quoting league sources that the Raiders will also include ownership in the team.

Now that the Raiders disappointing season is behind them, bringing in Gruden would be quite the move because he was traded away in 2001.

Gruden is currently an analyst at ESPN.

“Jon Gruden is going to be the next coach of the Oakland Raiders.” – @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/S4RiYzHXTq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 1, 2018

Bengals’ DC Paul Guenther, whose contract is now up, is an enviable position: he is expected to be a leading candidate to become Jon Gruden’s DC in Oakland or could be HC candidate in Cincinnati depending on how the Marvin Lewis situations unfolds, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2018

