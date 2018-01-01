SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Homeowners in a San Francisco neighborhood are concerned about an uptick in car break-ins.

They believe it’s gotten so bad that an innocent person may get hurt soon.

Due to the uptick in car break-ins, police are patrolling the area more often.

One resident said there have been at least 10-to-12 car break-ins a week.

But neighbors fear thieves are becoming more brazen around the Palace of Fine Arts.

One video caught two men who pulled up alongside a parked vehicle and smashed the windows and grabbed everything in sight.

Neighbors say the thieves are getting bold and brazen–in about 30 seconds, they are gone. And it’s becoming more blatant.

They also say one person was actually in the car when one crime happened. The security and safety risk to children and families are really traumatic to them.

They identify rental cars immediately, and they break into them, residents said. They also know that these people won’t raise a fuss long-term because they’re gone.

Worried homeowners are now coming together to try and figure out how to combat criminals running rampant in their neighborhood.

One resident told KRON4 last year in 2016, they had 17,000 break-ins in the city. This year, there has been 26,000, he said.

About 10,000 of those go unreported because the police don’t respond, the resident said.

Fearing their property value will decrease, neighbors are being proactive.

A community meeting is set for Jan. 4 at the Palace of Fine Arts.

Then, residents plan to have a follow-up with local officials to talk about what more can be done about the high number of car break-ins.

