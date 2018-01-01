Woman killed in Oakland hit-and-run

OAKLAND (KRON) — A woman was killed in an Oakland hit-and-run on New Year’s morning, police said.
The hit-and-run happened around 5 a.m. on 98th Avenue and Sunnyside Street.
The woman was hit by a car and died.
No arrests have been made, and there is no suspect car description at this time.
Stay with KRON4 for updates.
