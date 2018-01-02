1 dead in 75-vehicle crash in New York state

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person has been confirmed dead in an accident involving dozens of vehicles on I-90 East on Tuesday afternoon.

Another person is seriously injured. Eleven people have been transported to local hospitals by ambulance.

The pileup occurred around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on the I-90 E near Ransom Road in Lancaster. Lancaster Emergency Management said at least 75 vehicles were involved. The Erie County Executive’s Office said its believed at least 22 vehicles were involved.

According to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, there are seven volunteer fire departments at the scene, as well as the Erie County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services and Erie County Department of Health SMART teams.

Multiple extractions were needed.

Most injuries reported are minor.

As of 4:15 p.m., all lanes are currently blocked on I-90 eastbound at Exit 50 (Niagara Falls, I-290). All eastbound traffic must get off at Exit 50.

I-90 West is closed at Exit 48A (Pembroke). All traffic must exit at 48A.

Drivers are recommended to avoid the Thruway and use local streets.

New York State Police say there were injuries, but specific details on them were not released.

