AT&T users report possible phone and U-verse outages

(WCMH) – Thousands of users across the country are reporting problems with AT&T phone and television service.

Maps from downdetector.com and outage.report show reports of scattered outages across the country.

An AT&T customer in Lancaster, Ohio told WCMH her service has been unavailable since around midnight on New Year’s Eve.

“Powell Ohio 43065 – no cable/internet service all day, went down at 7:30am on 1/2/18 and is still out – it’s been almost 12 hours!!” said one customer on downdetector.com.

WCMH has reached out to AT&T for an update on the outage.

Outage map: http://downdetector.com/status/att/map/

