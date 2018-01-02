Carrie Underwood tells fans she’s ‘not quite looking the same’ after 40-50 facial stitches

CNN/KRON — Country music star Carrie Underwood is revealing more about the injuries she sustained in a November accident.

At the time, her publicist said Underwood broke her wrist and suffered cuts and abrasions when she fell down the stairs outside of her home.

However, in a New Year’s Day fan-club letter, the singer said she also had considerable facial injuries.

Underwood says she had to have between 40 and 50 stitches on her face.

She’s stayed mostly out of the public eye since the accident.

She wrote that when she’s ready to get in front of a camera, she wants fans to understand why she quote “might look a bit different.”

It’s been seven weeks since the injury. Underwood says although she’s been in great hands, she doesn’t know “how things are going to end up,” and she’s “hoping [the] differences are minimal.”

Kelly Clarkson, who also rose to stardom through “American Idol,” tweeted the letter from Underwood and wrote “I’m actually worried now.”

omg is she okay? im actually worried now. i mean a broken wrist hurts but her face? i would hate to feel less confident over a fall that disfigured my face. poor Carrie. (carrie underwood wrote this btw) pic.twitter.com/R5A6mmTG6A — 🕊 (@slaymeclarkson) January 1, 2018

