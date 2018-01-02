MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

OAKLAND (KRON) — A suspected package thief was caught on video stealing from a home in Oakland, and the man is still on the loose.

The victims say two packages were taken on Tuesday at around 2:22 a.m on Pampas Avenue.

One box contained cookies from a grandmother. The man threw the cookies on the ground after realizing it wasn’t what he wanted.

The other package is still unaccounted for.

The family is nicknaming him the cookie monster and hoping that he’ll be caught soon.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES