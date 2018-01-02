CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thieves break into car after car in San Jose neighborhood

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Thieves were caught on camera breaking into car after car in a San Jose neighborhood.

The South Bay neighborhood has been targeted over the span of months. This is happening the just west of downtown.

The latest happened at Mcevoy Street and Dupont Avenue on New Year’s Eve

On Tuesday, KRON4 spoke with one of the victims who says the area is routinely riddled with broken glass.

It turns out that it’s a prime spot for car break-ins.

Security video shows a person on a bicycle breaking into a vehicle on New Year’s Eve on Dupont Avenue. On the second pass, the suspect rummaged through the vehicle and removed things.

Then, the suspect and another person on a bicycle checked out another car before returning to a 2016 Mazda 3 for more.

“That feeling of being violated, having something happen to your property,” victim Mary Nowell said. “That happened at night, was a very unsettling feeling.”

Nowell is the owner of the Mazda. She says she has parked along this street before and had no problem, but those who work around there tell KRON4 the broken glass all over the street is routine.

Twenty to 30 cars have been broken into along that stretch in the last 5 months. In fact, Nowell not only got her hands on the security video of her break-in but two others–one that happened on Nov. 26 and another which occurred on Dec. 10.

“Watching them break into my car, they had done this before,” Nowell said. “They had a routine. They knew to circle the area before they did anything. They seemed to have it down to a science, how to break into these cars.”

Nowell contacted San Jose police and told them she had security video of this break-in and others.

She says she was shocked when told to file a report online.

“People in the surrounding neighborhoods know this is a targeted area,” Nowell said. “I would hope the cops would get involved and play a role in stopping these guys so this doesn’t happen again.”

KRON4 reached out to San Jose police but have not heard back from them.

Nowell is also hoping to hear from police before the end of the week.

