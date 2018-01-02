CHP: DUI driver who killed officer on Christmas Eve charged with 2nd degree murder

HAYWARD (KRON) — Tuesday the California Highway Patrol announced charges against the man accused of killing an on-duty officer while driving under the influence on Christmas Eve.
The 22-year-old driver who crashed into 33-year-old Andrew Camilleri and his partner on Interstate 880 in Hayward just before midnight has been charged with these violations:
- Second-degree murder
- Driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs
- Causing bodily injury
- Speeding over 100 mph on a highway
Both officers were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
His partner, Jonathan Velasquez, was later released, but Camilleri, who was married with three kids, did not survive.
A memorial fund was set up in Camilleri’s honor.
CHP did not identify the suspect because he too was hospitalized.
At 10:00 a.m. CHP is holding a press conference, where they are expected to release his name.
KRON4 is streaming the conference live on Facebook.
Stay with us for updates.
