Man at-large in Santa Rosa road rage shooting

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Santa Rosa police are investigating a road rage shooting.

It happened in the area of Montecito Boulevard and Alta Vista Avenue.

The victim says the shooter was tailgating them, and when they tried to turn around, shots were fired at the car.

The victim was not injured.

The shooter is still on the loose.

Here’s the full statement from police:

On January 1, 2018, at approximately 8:44 p.m., Santa Rosa Police Officers responded to the area of Montecito Avenue and Alta Vista Avenue regarding a report of a road rage incident that ended in the shooting of an occupied vehicle. Officers checked the area for the suspect vehicle but were unable to locate it. They contacted the victim and learned the following.

The victim had been driving in the area of Calistoga Road and Dupont Drive when the suspect stopped his vehicle behind the victim’s vehicle. The victim drove northbound on Calistoga Road while the suspect tailgated him in his vehicle. The victim saw the suspect was holding a handgun. After driving on several side streets in an attempt to flee from the suspect, the victim ended up in the area of Montecito Boulevard and Mission Boulevard. The suspect was still following in his vehicle. The victim attempted to turn his vehicle around, and the suspect fired at least one round which struck the victim’s vehicle. The suspect drove westbound Montecito Boulevard away from the victim; the victim was not injured.

The suspect was described as a White or Hispanic male in his thirties or forties, with a receding hairline. The suspect vehicle was described as a newer, silver, possible Mercedes, SUV.

Based on the initial information, the incident does not appear to be gang related; however, the motive for the crime is under investigation.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance “Take Back Our Community Program.” The reward is for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect involved in the shooting.

Detectives were notified of the incident and will be taking over the investigation. Anyone with information or who might have surveillance video of the suspect vehicle in the area during the time of the incident, is encouraged to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department Violent Crimes Team at (707) 543-3590.

For media inquiries, please contact Sergeant Josh Ludtke at Jludtke@srcity.org