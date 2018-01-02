New year, new fares: BART increases ticket prices

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — There are several changes for BART commuters as they head back to work in the new year.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes is at the Walnut Creek Station this morning to talk about those changes.

She says a fare increase of 2.7 percent came into effect on Jan 1.

This means the minimum ticket price goes up two dollars for adults, one dollar for kids, and 75 cents for seniors and disabled Clipper Card users.

BART will also step up enforcement by checking to make sure riders paid for their tickets.

BART estimates it loses between $10 million and $25 million a year due to people walking in and out without paying.

According to the new proof of payment policy, BART fare inspectors must proceed from one person to the next nearest person, checking as many people as possible.

Violators will be fined. The citation is $75 for adults and $55 for those under 18-years-old.

