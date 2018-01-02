PHOTOS: Masked men rob Pleasant Hill gas station

Published: Updated:

PLEASANT HILL (KRON) — Police need help finding two men who robbed a Pleasant Hill gas station.

It happened on Monday night just before 7 p.m. at the Mobil gas station on Oak Park Boulevard.

Police say the two men covered their faces and pulled out guns.

KRON4 has new pictures of who police are now looking for.

They ran off with cash, cigarettes, and beef jerky.

Police are asking anyone with information about this robbery to give them a call.

Pleasant Hill robbers

