FREMONT (KRON) — Police activity has been reported at Mill Creek Road and Mission Boulevard in Fremont on Tuesday afternoon, police said.
People are being asked to avoid the area.
No other information has been made available by police.
Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.
- ALLEGED DUI DRIVER ACCUSED OF KILLING CHP OFFICER ID’D
- ARMED ROBBERY PROMPTS LOCKDOWN AT CORTE MADERA MALL
- CALIFORNIA TWINS BORN MINUTES APART, IN DIFFERENT YEARS
- CHILDREN FORCED TO SLEEP IN BED WITH MURDERED BROTHER’S BODY
- COUPLE ACCUSED OF HAVING ORAL SEX IN RESTAURANT DINING AREA