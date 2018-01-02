Police activity at Mill Creek Road and Mission Boulevard in Fremont

By Published:

FREMONT (KRON) — Police activity has been reported at Mill Creek Road and Mission Boulevard in Fremont on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

No other information has been made available by police.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s