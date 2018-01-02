Police: Girls steal gun from unlocked car, one fatally shoots the other

Video courtesy of CNN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KRON) — Police say a 12-year-old girl shot and killed a 16-year-old girl in Nashville, Tennessee.

16-year-old Brentice Wilson was found inside an apartment Sunday, where she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Reports say the 12-year-old girl’s grandmother lived in the apartment, and the girls snuck out without her knowing.

The girls allegedly went to a nearby parking lot, stole a gun from an unlocked car, and took it back to the apartment.

The shooting reportedly happened shortly after they returned.

Officials say the 12-year-old is being charged at juvenile court with criminal homicide.

Her identity is not being released because of her age.

CNN contributed to this article

