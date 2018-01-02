Alaska Airlines flight canceled after rat jumps on plane in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) — Passengers were forced to deplane Tuesday morning at the Oakland International Airport due to a rat on an Alaska Airlines aircraft.

At around 8:30 a.m., Alaska Airlines Flight 915 was boarding in Oakland for departure to Portland when someone spotted a rat jumping from the jetway to inside the aircraft, according to a statement from the airline.

Passengers onboard the aircraft were deplaned following the observation.

Most of the 110 passengers were rebooked on another flight to Portland later Tuesday evening, with some guests leaving on flights tomorrow.

The plane is currently out of service and will be returned to operations once it’s certified rodent-free by a professional exterminator, according to the statement.

The aircraft will also be thoroughly inspected to ensure no damage has been done.

