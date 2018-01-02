Stolen restaurant ATM found burned in Mountain View

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) — Mountain View police are investigating a stolen ATM that was found burned on Tuesday morning.

Officers responded around 4:30 a.m. to Charleston Avenue to a report of a found ATM.

Officials later received information that the restaurant Michael’s was burglarized and its ATM located in the lobby was stolen.

Police believe the thieves used a stolen flatbed truck to smash into the restaurant’s doors, which was found about a quarter-mile away.

Officials are unsure how the ATM was moved or why it was burned.

No suspects have been named at this time.

Here is the statement from police:

MVPD officers are currently investigating an ATM theft that left the machine torched a short distance from where it was taken. Around 4:30 am on Tuesday, Jan. 2, our officers responded to the 1900 block of Charleston Avenue for a report of a found ATM machine. While our officers were working to determine where the ATM was taken from, we received a call from an employee at Michael’s Restaurant, located on the 2900 block of North Shoreline Boulevard. The employee informed us that the restaurant had been burglarized and that the ATM machine located in the front lobby of the business was missing. We responded to Michael’s and saw that the restaurant’s front doors had sustained major damage. The front doors, which were made of glass, were shattered and wood surrounding the doors was splintered and strewn about the floor. A flatbed work truck believed to have been used to smash the doors was found a quarter mile away from the restaurant. The truck was reported stolen out of Cupertino. No suspects were located in the area, and we are still actively investigating this incident. We also do not know at this time how the ATM machine made it from the restaurant to Charleston Avenue. We also do not know why the ATM was set on fire. We will update you when we have more information.

