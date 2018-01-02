VIDEO: San Jose airport terminal reopens following ‘suspicious package’ scare

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Some passengers in the San Jose airport were evacuated Tuesday morning after a “suspicious package” was found in one of the terminals, according to airport officials.

Around 10:00 a.m., the package, possibly a backpack, was discovered in Terminal B, officals told KRON4.

All passengers in this terminal were evacuated to Terminal A.

Terminal B was closed for about two hours while a bomb squad cleared the scene.

Flights may still be be impacted.

People flying out of Terminal B are advised to call their airlines to check on their flight status.

Terminal B is primarily used by Alaska and Southwest airlines.

No further details are available at this time.

All clear at Mineta San Jose International as passengers back inside Terminal B after suspicious package is found. Awaiting “official” explanation. pic.twitter.com/P3L70rOngI — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) January 2, 2018

As of 11:55 am Tuesday, Terminal B has RE-OPENED and passengers are re-entering the terminal. Please check with your airline for flight updates as impacted operations begin resuming. — San Jose Airport (@FlySJC) January 2, 2018

Employees being called back to work at Airport in San Jose amid suspicious package investigation. Passengers await all clear. pic.twitter.com/I0QW46HA1z — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) January 2, 2018

As of 11:00 am Tuesday, Terminal B is temporarily closed while the police department investigates a suspicious package. Flight arrivals and departures are impacted. Please check with your airline for updated flight information. — San Jose Airport (@FlySJC) January 2, 2018

Flights impacted, passengers evacuated, waiting outside Terminal B amid investigation of suspicious package at airport in San Jose. Screened travelers moved to Terminal A before evacuation pic.twitter.com/Nxf2U2XWFZ — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) January 2, 2018

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES