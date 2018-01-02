VIDEO: San Jose airport terminal reopens following ‘suspicious package’ scare

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Some passengers in the San Jose airport were evacuated Tuesday morning after a “suspicious package” was found in one of the terminals, according to airport officials.

Around 10:00 a.m., the package, possibly a backpack, was discovered in Terminal B, officals told KRON4.

All passengers in this terminal were evacuated to Terminal A.

Terminal B was closed for about two hours while a bomb squad cleared the scene.

Flights may still be be impacted.

People flying out of Terminal B are advised to call their airlines to check on their flight status.

Terminal B is primarily used by Alaska and Southwest airlines.

No further details are available at this time.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

