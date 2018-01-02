Armed robbery causes lockdown at Corte Madera mall

By Published: Updated:

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — An armed robbery at The Village in Corte Madera prompted a lockdown at the mall Tuesday morning, according to security at the mall.

The armed robbery happened outside of the Nordstrom.

Security also tells KRON4 the mall is being reopened at this time, however, Nordstrom and some other stores remain on lockdown.

Around 11:30 a.m., authorities said the scene is “secure.”

Marin County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Central Marin Police Authority in the investigation.

Further details are unavailable.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s