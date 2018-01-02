Armed robbery causes lockdown at Corte Madera mall

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — An armed robbery at The Village in Corte Madera prompted a lockdown at the mall Tuesday morning, according to security at the mall.

The armed robbery happened outside of the Nordstrom.

Security also tells KRON4 the mall is being reopened at this time, however, Nordstrom and some other stores remain on lockdown.

Around 11:30 a.m., authorities said the scene is “secure.”

Marin County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Central Marin Police Authority in the investigation.

@MarinSheriff is assisting @centralmarinpa in a robbery that occurred at Nordstrom. The scene is secure and the investigation is ongoing. — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) January 2, 2018

Further details are unavailable.

