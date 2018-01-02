VIDEO: 12 injured, 1 seriously, in major Bronx building fire

Photo courtesy of @FDNY

NEW YORK (KRON/AP) – At least 12 people have been injured, one seriously, in a 7-alarm fire raging through a Bronx building, according to local media.

Fire officials say they responded to the blaze at a four-story building near the Bronx Zoo in Van Nest at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

WABC-TV reports there are twelve apartments in the building, but the blaze appears to have started in a furniture store on the first floor. Most of the injuries appear to be not life-threatening.

WNBC-TV reports at least 150 firefighters are battling the fire.

The blaze comes only days after the deadliest residential fire to hit New York City in at least a quarter century swept through a Bronx apartment building, killing 12 people.

