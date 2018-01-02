DUBLIN (KRON) — It’s a new year and a new life for an East Bay dog who was so badly abused she needed facial reconstructive surgery.

On Tuesday night, Allie the pit bull is being cared for by a loving family after a months-long recovery and help from a lot of people.

Alameda County sheriff’s deputies first found the dog.

Once the sheriff’s office was told about the abuse, they stepped in to take her away from the owner but then had to decide whether she had a chance at life.

And they’re proud to say she ‘s got it.

The 1-year-old Allie was found by Alameda County sheriff’s Animal Control Services in a Hayward home. The dog had a fractured jaw, missing tooth, and bruises all over her body last September.

“The extent of Allie’s injuries were shocking in what we saw,” Sgt. Ray Kelly said. “Every now and then, we get a case of animal abuse that really makes you take notice and Allie’s was a case like that.”

Allie had to get facial reconstructive surgery immediately.

Five hours and 17 pins in her jaw later, she was in the loving care of the Tri-Vally Animal Rescue Group who nursed her back to health over the course of three months.

Now, she is happy as can be.

The surgeon who helped the dog is Dr. Tim Sellmeyer from Sage Centers for Veterinary Specialty and Emergency Care.

Allie has been adopted and is now in a new, safe home with a second chance at life.

“She is such a sweet and loving dog, so we decided it was important for our department, important for different groups that we work within our animal shelter to save Allie,” Sgt. Kelly said.

Allie’s former owner Joshua Taddac was released from jail after he paid a $10,000 bond.

He is expected to be back in court on Jan. 9.

If convicted, animal cruelty is a felony so he could face jail time.

As for those that helped her on the road to recovery, the Tri-Valley Animal Rescue got more than $25,000 in donations to help with the medical expenses they paid for.

