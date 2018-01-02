VIDEO: Crews knock large fire at cardboard manufacturing plant in Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA (KRON) — Crews have knocked down a large fire at a cardboard manufacturing plant in Santa Clara Tuesday morning, according to Santa Clara Fire Department.

Fire officials first reported the fire in the 500 block of Matthew St. on Twitter around 2:30 a.m.

The fire was in an outside storage area containing bales of cardboard stacked as high as 15 feet.

All employees were evacuated and have been accounted for.

No injuries were reported.

By 4:00 a.m. 31 fire personnel, including four engines, two trucks, two air and light units, two squads, and five chief officers, were assigned to the fire.

Around 4:30 a.m. officials reported that crews knocked the fire, but will remain on scene to evaluate the damage and structural integrity of the building.

Overhead high voltage lines and miscellaneous fuel stored on site are main hazards, according to Santa Clara FD.

“Significant overhaul operations under way and expected for the next several hours,” fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

