SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting and robbing a female employee at Harker Middle School.

The attack happened on Tuesday morning inside a classroom at around 6:30 a.m.

Police are increasing their presence at the school and beefing up patrols in the area.

Here is the full statement from San Jose police:

San Jose, Calif. – The San Jose Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspect shown in the video and photos provided. On Tuesday, January 2, 2018, at approximately 6:31 AM, San Jose police officers responded to a sexual assault at Harker Middle School, located at 3800 Blackford Avenue in San Jose. The unknown suspect sexually assaulted and robbed an adult female employee inside a classroom. The suspect was last seen walking eastbound toward Boynton Avenue. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 20’s, 5′-9″, heavy build, wearing a black t-shirt, dark blue jeans and a black beanie. The San Jose Police Department will have a police presence at the school and increase patrols in the area. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Samantha Huynh or Detective Jennifer Majors of the San Jose Police Department’s Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at (408) 277-4102 or call “911” with immediate suspect information. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867), or click the Crime Stoppers link below. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.

