HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A teenage girl was among two people who were shot and killed by security guards outside a pop-up teen club in Hillsborough County on Monday night.

Jyhaad D. Grant, 25, and Julissa D. Jackson, 15, were found dead inside a vehicle after they were shot by two security guards who said they feared for their lives. Grant and Jackson were Tampa residents.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded a 911 call at 11:30 pm about a shooting at a facility known as “The Club” located at 5809 50th St. N.

About 150 to 200 people were attending a teen night from 8 p.m. until midnight on Monday. The event closed early at 10:45 p.m. because of multiple fights.

According to HCSO investigators, the crowd was in the process of leaving when the armed security guards heard fireworks and then gunshots.

The security guards were investigating where the gunshots were coming from and saw a person firing a gun from a car.

Both security guards returned fire.

Grant and Jackson were found dead inside the vehicle. Jackson leaves behind a 2-month-old son, according to a relative. Grant leaves behind a 2-month-old girl and his girlfriend of eight years. Grant’s girlfriend said he was friends with the family of Julissa Jackson. Julissa and her friends asked Grant to take them to the party and he ended up staying since he was already there.

The facility is a storage building that is rented out for events.

When deputies arrived, most of the crowd had left the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, no charges are pending at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

