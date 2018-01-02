SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Tuesday night after police say she was beaten by another woman with a skateboard in San Francisco.
It happened Dec. 29 at the intersection of Jackson Street and Mason Street at around 6 a.m.
The relationship between the women is not clear. The suspect and victim are described as 28-year-old women.
Officers say their investigation is now focused on establishing a possible motive for the violence.
