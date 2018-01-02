Woman badly hurt after getting hit with skateboard in San Francisco

By and Published: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Tuesday night after police say she was beaten by another woman with a skateboard in San Francisco.

It happened Dec. 29 at the intersection of Jackson Street and Mason Street at around 6 a.m.

The relationship between the women is not clear. The suspect and victim are described as 28-year-old women.

Officers say their investigation is now focused on establishing a possible motive for the violence.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s