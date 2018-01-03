(KELO) — A Santa Cruz man is in a South Dakota jail cell after authorities say he was speeding on Interstate 90 with a dead body wrapped in a blanket in his vehicle.

A trooper noticed the SUV just before noon on New Year’s Day in Lawrence County. Authorities say the driver was not only speeding, he was driving with the hazard lights on.

When the trooper tried to stop the SUV, the driver reached speeds up to 118 miles an hour and even crossed into oncoming traffic.

Troopers set up spikes, which eventually stopped the car when it reached Rapid City.

According to court papers, 30-year old Tosten Walsh Lommen got out of the SUV and tried to run, but when he climbed a chain link fence, a trooper caught up.

Once he was in handcuffs, authorities looked inside the SUV and found a woman’s body in the back and called in state investigators.

Authorities are treating it as a suspicious death.

They have not identified the victim, but court papers say the vehicle and several credit cards found during the investigation belong to a woman with the same last name as the suspect.

Walsh Lommen made his first South Dakota court appearance Tuesday morning. He is charged with driving drunk and eluding authorities. At this point, he is not charged in connection with the body. Bond is set at $2.5 million.

He’s been in trouble for drunk driving before in California. We also discovered a woman filed a protection order against him in November of 2015. That victim’s name was listed in the court papers. It is not the same woman who owned the vehicle that Walsh Lommen was driving when he was stopped in South Dakota.

