Bay Area prepares for first storm of the new year



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–The first rainfall of 2018 is set to move into the Bay Area Wednesday afternoon.

KRON4’s Rebbecca Strom says dry conditions are expected through the early morning but pockets of rain move in during the afternoon hours.

The slow-moving storm will carry through to Friday.

Rebecca says along with wet weather comes thunder and low temperatures, so bundle up.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES