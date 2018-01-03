Beyonce, Eminem, The Weekend to headline Coachella

By Published:
Beyonce
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2016 file photo, Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Cleveland. Beyonce, Blake Shelton, Barbra Streisand and Oprah Winfrey will headline a one-hour benefit telethon to benefit Hurricane Harvey victims that will be simulcast Sept. 12, 2017, on ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and CMT. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

(CNN)–The Coachella Music Festival announced on Tuesday, the headliners for this year’s massive event.

Beyonce, The Weekend, and Eminem are going to be the top draw this April. Beyonce was scheduled to perform in 2017 but had to cancel because of her pregnancy.

The Weekend performed at the festival back in 2012 before he achieved mainstream success.

2018 will mark Eminem’s first appearance at the festival. Other artists slated to perform include Cardi B, Chromeo, and The War on Drugs.

The event gross $114 million last year.

