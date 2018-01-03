SACRAMENTO (KRON) — Check your tickets!
The winner numbers have been drawn in the $460 million Powerball game.
They are 2, 18, 37, 39, 42, with a Powerball of 12.
The Powerplay is 3x.
The estimated Powerball jackpot has climbed to $460 million, making it the nation’s 10th largest lottery prize.
It’s the biggest Powerball jackpot since a $758.7 million prize won last August.
The $460 million prize refers to the annuity option, paid over 29 years.
The cash prize would be $291 million, which would be trimmed further by taxes.
California lottery officials announced that there was no winner in the Golden State.
Stay with KRON4 for updates.
