SACRAMENTO (KRON) — Check your tickets!

The winner numbers have been drawn in the $460 million Powerball game.

They are 2, 18, 37, 39, 42, with a Powerball of 12.

The Powerplay is 3x.

The estimated Powerball jackpot has climbed to $460 million, making it the nation’s 10th largest lottery prize.

It’s the biggest Powerball jackpot since a $758.7 million prize won last August.

The $460 million prize refers to the annuity option, paid over 29 years.

The cash prize would be $291 million, which would be trimmed further by taxes.

California lottery officials announced that there was no winner in the Golden State.

