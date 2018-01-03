In-N-Out Burger now sells hot chocolate

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — In-N-Out Burger has added a new item to its famously simple menu–hot chocolate.
It was tested a couple of weeks ago in Southern California. It is now available at In-N-Outs everywhere.
And just in time as kids under 12 can get a free hot chocolate when it rains.
It’s the first menu item the fast-food chain has added since it added lemonade 15 years ago.
