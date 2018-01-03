Livermore police searching for vehicle theft suspect

LIVERMORE (KRON)–Livermore police are searching for a suspect they believe stole a vehicle in late December.

According to the Livermore Police Department, the stolen vehicle was recovered a few days later.

Police say the suspect is a white male in his 20s, with a thin build and short brown hair. He has a thin beard and a tattoo on the right side of his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Livermore Police Department at 925-371-4777.

