Livermore police searching for vehicle theft suspect

By Published:

LIVERMORE (KRON)–Livermore police are searching for a suspect they believe stole a vehicle in late December.

According to the Livermore Police Department, the stolen vehicle was recovered a few days later.

Police say the suspect is a white male in his 20s, with a thin build and short brown hair. He has a thin beard and a tattoo on the right side of his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Livermore Police Department at 925-371-4777.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s