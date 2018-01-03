Nearly 8,000 pounds of trash picked up after New Year’s Eve

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Cleaning crews from San Francisco Public Works collected nearly 8,000 pounds of trash from New Year’s Eve festivities.

A team from Recology, also joined in on the efforts to keep the city clean.

