Nearly 8,000 pounds of trash picked up after New Year’s Eve

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Cleaning crews from San Francisco Public Works collected nearly 8,000 pounds of trash from New Year’s Eve festivities.
A team from Recology, also joined in on the efforts to keep the city clean.
The numbers are in: Our cleaning crews, in partnership with Recology, picked up 7,900 lbs of trash left behind by New Year’s Eve revelers in #SF. It’s not too late to make a New Year’s #resolution to: Join the Team. Keep SF Clean. @GiantSweep. Take the pledge! pic.twitter.com/UldUDvXLHy
— SF Public Works (@sfpublicworks) January 3, 2018
- ALLEGED DUI DRIVER ACCUSED OF KILLING CHP OFFICER ID’D
- ARMED ROBBERY PROMPTS LOCKDOWN AT CORTE MADERA MALL
- CALIFORNIA TWINS BORN MINUTES APART, IN DIFFERENT YEARS
- CHILDREN FORCED TO SLEEP IN BED WITH MURDERED BROTHER’S BODY
- COUPLE ACCUSED OF HAVING ORAL SEX IN RESTAURANT DINING AREA