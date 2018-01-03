Oakland A’s giving away free tickets to all fans for one game

OAKLAND (KRON) — The Oakland A’s could treat you to a game at the Coliseum.

They are offering free tickets for their matchup against the Chicago White Sox on Apr. 17.

That day marks 50 years since the team’s first game at the Coliseum in 1968.

Green and gold fans can enter the contest next Wednesday starting at 8 a.m. on athletics.com/50.

Fenway Park, Wrigley Field, and Dodger Stadium are the only other ballparks that have hosted more baseball games than the Coliseum.

