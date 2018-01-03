VIDEO: 2 shot in police shooting near West Oakland BART Station

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

OAKLAND (KRON) — Two people were shot in a police shooting near the West Oakland BART Station on Wednesday night, police said.

There is heavy police activity in the area.

Oakland police are assisting BART police with the incident. The two people shot have been transported to the hospital.

The shooting happened in the area of 7th Street and Chester Street at around 4:21 p.m.

The shooting involved a BART police officer.

Oakland police cannot confirm if the two were shot by the officer, but they do confirm the officer fired his weapon.

A gun has been recovered at the scene.

Here is the full statement from police:

BART PD Officer Involved Shooting / 7th Street & Chester Street The Oakland Police Department (OPD) is assisting the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) Police Department with a criminal investigation, in connection with a BART PD officer involved shooting. On January 3, 2018, at approximately 4:41 p.m., BART PD requested assistance from the Oakland Police Department regarding a BART PD officer involved shooting in the area of 7th Street and Chester Street. Upon arrival, Oakland Police officers learned that an on-duty BART PD officer, dressed in full police uniform, discharged their service firearm and two adult males were transported to a local hospital for medical attention. A firearm was recovered from the scene. The Oakland Police Department is assisting BART PD with the criminal investigation. Road closures:

7th Street-Mandela to Henry Street

And associated side connecting streets. No further updates will be provided until after tomorrow morning at 7:00 a.m.

OPD assisting BART PD with incident in the area of 7th Street and Chester Street. Media staging area at 7th & Center. We will provide additional information as we receive it. — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) January 4, 2018

