SAN JOSE (KRON) — It’s way too soon to make any long-term projections, but based on the past three days, legal marijuana is a big hit in California.

At one South Bay pot store, sales have exceeded even the most wildly optimistic expectations.

Welcome to Buddy’s Cannabis. The long-time medical marijuana collective is now one of 10 establishments where recreational marijuana is now for sale in the City of San Jose–and business is booming, says owner Matt Lucero.

“I was predicting that legal cannabis sales might go up about 30 percent, but in the first three days of the new law, our sales are up over 400 percent,” Lucero said.

By the end of business on Wednesday, Lucero says his gross receipts at Buddy’s will have exceeded a quarter of a million dollars.

Customers waited as long as 45 minutes to plunk down as much as $200 for a half ounce of legal cannabis. That means a lot of tax dollars for city and state coffers.

“We already pay the City of San Jose millions of dollars based on a 10-percent cannabis tax, but now, we will also be paying an extra 15 percent excise tax to the state,” Lucero said.

Buddy’s and other collectives still serve medical marijuana clientele, but now, customers need only be 21 years old and present a driver’s license or other ID for verification.

One can purchase a maximum of 1 ounce of flowers or buds and up to 8 grams of edibles or cannabis in concentrated form.

Judging from the waiting area, the customers represent a significant cross-section of society.

“That’s right, for example, we just had a mother and daughter come in,” Lucero said. “The daughter was in her 40s and the mother in her 60s, and they were so excited that they could come in and be out in the open and make purchases.”

Buddy’s is looking to expand its hours in the days ahead and hire more people to grow and process legal cannabis in an effort to meet the demand.

