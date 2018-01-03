OAKLAND (KRON) — An East Bay mom says she feels numb after her daughter was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Oakland.

Now, she is asking that driver to come forward.

The 18-year-old girl was struck at 98th Avenue and Sunnyside on New Years’ Day morning.

Family and neighbors say that area is known for speeding drivers.

Carolyn Dunkley is still trying to come to grips with the fact that her daughter, 18-year-old Chauntel Rochelle, is gone

“I don’t see her,” Dunkley said. “I don’t hear her voice. I don’t see her playing around with her grandmother. It just feels empty here”

Dunkley says on New Year’s Day at about 5 a.m., her daughter was walking home down Sunnyside Street from a New Year’s Eve party when she was struck and killed by a vehicle heading south on 98th Avenue.

Police say the victim was in the crosswalk when the dark-colored sedan hit her and kept on going.

“I don’t see how they live with theirself,” Dunkley said. “I am sure they can’t sleep. I am sure it’s always on their mind.”

A roadside memorial now stands at the intersection where the high school senior was hit. Ironically, this intersection is near a school and speed limits range from as low as 25 miles per hour to 30 miles per hour, but those who live nearby say drivers are paying no attention to that.

“These people are driving up and down the street every single day without a concern for pedestrians,” neighbor Lakeysha Kaufman said. “There is a school here and a park here. Kids have to fight to get across the street. The crossing guards are constantly yelling at people to slow down.”

Rochelle’s mom is hoping they’ll put in a stoplight or stop sign at this intersection to protect others.

She also hopes the person who hit her daughter will come forward.

“Please come forward,” Dunkley said. “My baby didn’t deserve this, and we need closure.”

Funeral arrangements are still pending, but the family will have a fundraiser at 99th and Sunnyside on the afternoon of Jan. 13 and 14.

They will be selling tacos.

GoFundMe Page: www.gofundme.com/chauntelrochelle

