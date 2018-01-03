SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police in San Francisco are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who shot at people in a car in the Tenderloin.

Police have released surveillance video of the shooting that happened on December 27 on Eddy Street, police said.

Officers say he was armed with a handgun and fired at the occupants of a vehicle.

The video shows the man talking with the occupants then he opens fire and the car drives away.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD Tip line at (415) 575-4444 or email us at sfpdtenderloinstation@sfgov.org.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES