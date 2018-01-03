MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — President Trump caused a stir when he sent a tweet on Tuesday, directed at North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

It said that he too has a nuclear button, but his is much bigger and more powerful than Un’s.

Now, some people are calling for Twitter’s CEO to either step down or ban President Trump from the platform, saying he is using the social network to instigate a nuclear war.

KRON4’s Hermela Aregawi went to a protest that took place earlier on Wednesday night in San Francisco–despite the rain.

