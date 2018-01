WATCH: Dog pulls South Carolina snowboarder

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

(KRON/CNN) — A woman in South Carolina posted a video to her Instagram of her fun in the snow with her dog Kodak.

In the video, you can see Kodak pulling Anna Shealy on her snowboard through the snow-covered streets of downtown Charleston.

She captioned the video. ‘Mush #snowday.’

