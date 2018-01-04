4.4-magnitude earthquake centered in Berkeley rattles Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A strong 4.4 magnitude earthquake has rattled the Bay Area shortly before 3 a.m.

USGS is reporting the quake was centered in Berkeley. On KRON4’s real time earthquake map it shows the epicenter.

The quake struck at 2:39 a.m. and was centered near the Claremont hotel. The earthquake had a preliminary depth of 8 miles, accoridng to USGS.

KRON4 has been flooded with viewer calls and emails that it was felt across the Bay Area.

People reported feeling the quake 40 miles south of San Jose and even north of Santa Rosa.

Former KRON4 employee Tom Newton who lives in Albany says “It was a nice jolt. What surprised us was the duration; it seemed to go on a little too long. You know, that feeling when it stops being kind of fun and now you’re worried? We looked around the house and were quite surprised that nothing was knocked off the walls or off shelves and onto floor.”

Another KRON4 viewer in Union City says “my cat was laying across my chest and shaking all of a sudden then I felt a rolling shaking! At first, I thought did my upstairs neighbor fall off the bed! Good early morning!”

Robert Hilton tells the KRON4 Newsroom “I live in Hayward and was woken by what felt like something hitting my house. I thought a car hit my house. I got up and checked outside and there was nothing.”

A Richmond resident sent us this email “My house shook with trembler rolling from south to north, two or three sharp jumping jolts towards the west as it rolled directly along the fault line in my area.”

Another KRON4 Viewer in Richmond said the earthquake was “real scary, haven’t felt nothing like this since the Napa earthquake.”

Residents near the center in Berkeley reported to KRON4 feeling the quake for several seconds.

One resident in Forestville, about five miles north of Sebastopol, said “the shaking was quite violent and lasted quite a long time, it woke my dog up from a deep sleep.”

Resident in Pacifica: “I was actually awake putting my shoes on for work. It felt like a truck hit my house from the back which pushed my against the staircase railing, the walls were cracking and threw my cell phone and keys down the stairs. Pretty scary”

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management says there is no threat of Tsunami at this time.

There are no reports of significant damage or injury at this time, according to emergency officials.

BART is experiencing major delays as trains will be performing track inspections following the earthquake.

Expect major delays with our first trains this morning. Trains will be performing track inspections due to earlier seismic activity. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) January 4, 2018

Here is what USGS is reporting:

Region: SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA, CALIF.

Geographic coordinates: 37.861N, 122.242W

Magnitude: 4.5

Depth: 12 km

Universal Time (UTC): 4 Jan 2018 10:39:38

Time near the Epicenter: 4 Jan 2018 02:39:38

Local standard time in your area: 4 Jan 2018 10:39:38

Location with respect to nearby cities:

3 km (2 miles) ESE (113 degrees) of Berkeley, CA

4 km (3 miles) NNW (348 degrees) of Piedmont, CA

5 km (3 miles) NE (55 degrees) of Emeryville, CA

18 km (11 miles) ENE (58 degrees) of San Francisco City Hall, CA

San Francisco officials are reminding people of what to do when a major earthquake strikes.

In the event of an #earthquake while sleeping, stay in bed, cover you head with a pillow until the shaking stops. Today's #Berkeley quake measured a preliminary 4.4 near Claremont in the hills. We will be monitoring any damage reports, and always be cautious of aftershocks. — Jesse Arreguin (@JesseArreguin) January 4, 2018

M4.5 Earthquake reported near #SF. Drop, cover, &hold on when you fell the ground shaking. Pls do not call 911 unless u have an emergency. pic.twitter.com/ITlzR0LlsD — San Francisco DEM (@SF_emergency) January 4, 2018

