Bay Area residents react to strong earthquake

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A strong earthquake woke up the Bay Area Thursday morning and residents took to Twitter to react.

The quake struck at 2:39 a.m. and was centered in Berkeley, according to USGS. The earthquake had a preliminary depth of 8 miles.

It was felt widely across the Bay Area and woke everyone up.

Here are some reactions from residents:

https://twitter.com/JakeMur17214215/status/948878006684073984

