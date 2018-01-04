Bay Area residents react to strong earthquake

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A strong earthquake woke up the Bay Area Thursday morning and residents took to Twitter to react.
The quake struck at 2:39 a.m. and was centered in Berkeley, according to USGS. The earthquake had a preliminary depth of 8 miles.
It was felt widely across the Bay Area and woke everyone up.
Here are some reactions from residents:
https://twitter.com/JakeMur17214215/status/948878006684073984
