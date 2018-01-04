Bay Area residents react to strong earthquake

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A strong earthquake woke up the Bay Area Thursday morning and residents took to Twitter to react.

The quake struck at 2:39 a.m. and was centered in Berkeley, according to USGS. The earthquake had a preliminary depth of 8 miles.

It was felt widely across the Bay Area and woke everyone up.

Here are some reactions from residents:

I’m in San Jose and that was a strong shake!! #earthquake pic.twitter.com/MSXjLffbTL — Rebecca 💋 (@RebeccaLorigo) January 4, 2018

Nervously waiting for the aftershocks but my dog is like – cool, you’re awake, let’s go to the park. #earthquake — Kimberly Seabrook (@sfseabrook) January 4, 2018

If you're not living in the #BayArea and you only read local Twitter #earthquake reactions…a shaken mind's eye might picture something like this. pic.twitter.com/d9sJNU7HaY — Mike LeChevallier (@skeletalknight) January 4, 2018

https://twitter.com/JakeMur17214215/status/948878006684073984

This whole #earthquake situation is REALLY causing me to rethink my bedtime wardrobe. #disasterfashion — Heather Stephenson (@hjstephenson) January 4, 2018

Oh and before anyone on the #EastCoast comments, you would take the cold any day over an #Earthquake. Walk outside and get back to me. pic.twitter.com/R3rtzEEopK — Stanley Roberts (@SRobertsKRON4) January 4, 2018

It hasn’t even been a full week of 2018 and god is out here really trying to end California huh… #earthquake pic.twitter.com/yYcHJUva74 — Xavier D (@Only_1_xavier) January 4, 2018

#Earthquake took out some items at San Leandro Safeway pic.twitter.com/GiXiaputFi — John De Motto (@johnDemotto) January 4, 2018

Check back for more tweets

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES