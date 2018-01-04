Bomb charge added against man accused of Pier 39 terror plot

By Published: Updated:
Everitt Aaron Jameson (Facebook)

 

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a California man on charges of plotting to use homemade bombs during a Christmas Day attack on San Francisco’s Pier 39.

The indictment Thursday says 26-year-old Everitt Aaron Jameson intended to use pipe bombs to funnel people into an area of the popular tourist destination so he could shoot them.

The indictment replaces a criminal complaint against the Modesto tow-truck driver, who is also charged with attempting to aid a terrorist organization and distributing information relating to destructive devices.

The FBI arrested Jameson on Dec. 22 after he talked about his plans to undercover agents, including one he thought was associated with the Islamic State group.

Assistant federal defender Charles Lee did not immediately return telephone and email messages from The Associated Press.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s