Fresno State student dies after being found unconscious on fraternity porch

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — A Fresno State student was found unconscious in front of a fraternity house before doctors pronounced him dead at a nearby hospital.

Police say officers responded to a call for medical aid at a home on Millbrook Avenue near Bulldog Lane around 2:30 P.M. Wednesday. But a friend says he had already taken the man to Saint Agnes Medical Center.

The man has been identified as Omar Nemeth, 19, of Fresno. Nemeth was not a member of the fraternity.

Police say the Nemeth’s death is suspicious and the cause is unknown. The entire home of the Sigma Delta Phi fraternity was completely surrounded by police tape on Wednesday afternoon as investigators tried to figure out how an unidentified Fresno State student died after visiting the frat house.

One man does not want his name released. He says he’s a good friend of Nemeth and found him unconscious in the front yard before confronting the individuals standing on fraternity property. He says those individuals appeared indifferent.

“I’m saying ‘call the police. Why you guys not doing anything? Get water, shower or something,'” said the friend.

He says he called 911 and drove his friend to Saint Agnes.

“We got a wheelchair, tried to get him there and he was gone a long time ago,” said the friend.

He says his good friend was only 19-years old, majored in neuroscience and loved making music. He says he wishes he stopped his friend from hanging out at the frat house.

“I just seen him last night and he decided to come here,” said the friend.

The last moments the two friends spent together. Now one is gone and his partner says he had a bright future ahead.

“To be something great. Iconic. Something that put a dent in the universe,” said the friend.

The Delta Sigma Phi fraternity headquarters released a statement that reads, “While the investigation continues, it is important to note that this was not connected to any chapter event and occurred during the school’s winter break. Our primary focus remains on supporting the family and friends of this young man during this difficult time. And we will continue to work closely with the university and law enforcement during its review.”

An autopsy is being scheduled and a cause of death will be determined pending the results of toxicology tests, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.

