Man killed in police shooting near West Oakland BART identified

OAKLAND (KRON) — The man killed in a police shooting near the West Oakland BART Station has been identified as a 28-year-old man on Thursday, police said.

Police say the man killed is Shaleem Tindle, of Oakland. His family has hired civil rights attorney John Burris.

The shooting happened on Wednesday night. The second person shot was hurt in the shooting.

Oakland Police Officer Johnna Watson says the two men were taken to nearby hospitals after a BART officer fired shots near the station at around 4:41 p.m.

An on-duty BART officer dressed in full police uniform was inside the station when he heard an active shooting taking place, Oakland Police said.

The BART officer responded to the shooting which was located near the intersection of 7th Street and Chester Street.

The officer saw two men in a struggle with each other, police said.

Police say one of the men was armed with a handgun.

After police gave several commands, the officer fired gun striking the man who armed with a handgun, according to police. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators are attempting to clarify how the other man was shot, police said.

The second man shot was listed in stable condition and has since been released from the hospital.

Oakland police are assisting BART police with the incident.

Here is the full statement from police:

On January 3, 2018, at approximately 4:41 p.m., an on duty BART Police Officer dressed in full police uniform was inside the West Oakland BART Station when he heard an active shooting taking place. The BART Police officer responded to the shooting which was located near the intersection of 7th Street and Chester Street. The officer observed two males in a struggle with each other; one of the men possessed a handgun. After several commands were given, the officer discharged his firearm striking the man who was in possession of the handgun; he later succumbed to his injuries. Investigators are attempting to clarify how the other man, who was listed in stable condition and has since been released from the hospital, sustained his injuries. The investigators learned that the BART officer was wearing a body worn camera that captured the incident. A firearm was recovered from the scene. The Oakland Police Department responded to assist with the criminal investigation. This case is on-going investigation and identification is being withheld, pending next of kin notification. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office has been notified of this incident. The West Oakland BART station remains open; trains not delayed. The Oakland Police Department Homicide Section is investigating the circumstances surrounding this shooting as well as the officer involved shooting. This in an ongoing investigation anyone who has information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821.

