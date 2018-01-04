SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The severe weather throughout the Midwest and East Coast is impacting flights in and out of the Bay Area.

103 flights have been canceled out of San Francisco International Airport on Thursday and 149 have been delayed.

The cancellations include 50 departures and 53 arrivals.

Oakland International Airport canceled one flight to New York.

And one flight out of San Jose to Seattle was delayed for 4 hours on Thursday.

The airports do note that not all of these flights and cancellations were due to the severe weather.

