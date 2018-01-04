Over 100 flights canceled at San Francisco airport due to bad US weather

The arrivals and departures board shows the delayed and canceled flights at Washington's Reagan National Airport after technical issues at a Federal Aviation Administration center in Virginia caused delays on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2015. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The severe weather throughout the Midwest and East Coast is impacting flights in and out of the Bay Area.

103 flights have been canceled out of San Francisco International Airport on Thursday and 149 have been delayed.

The cancellations include 50 departures and 53 arrivals.

Oakland International Airport canceled one flight to New York.

And one flight out of San Jose to Seattle was delayed for 4 hours on Thursday.

The airports do note that not all of these flights and cancellations were due to the severe weather.

